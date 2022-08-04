California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,378 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 36,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $218.69 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average of $205.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

