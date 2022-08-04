Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.06) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.90 ($41.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

ETR:VNA opened at €31.64 ($32.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €31.33 and a 200-day moving average of €38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($62.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.