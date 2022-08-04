JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 85,000 Shares

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,915,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 28th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.35. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $26.25.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $28.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
