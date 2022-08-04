JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 85,000 Shares

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,915,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.35. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $28.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

