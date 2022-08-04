MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,090 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $339.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

