Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a maintains rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.92.

OC stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $12,911,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 104,708 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

