Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Xylem Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

NYSE:XYL opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 153,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,098,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

