Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for TransMedics Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer has a “Maintains” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,106 shares in the company, valued at $10,573,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,225,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

