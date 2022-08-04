Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.13.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $338.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Waters by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Waters by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

