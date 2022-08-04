Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.13.

Waters stock opened at $338.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

