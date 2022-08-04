Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Down 0.1 %

J stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.