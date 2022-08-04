iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of REET opened at $25.72 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

