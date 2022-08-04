National Bank of Canada FI Buys 11,340 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.