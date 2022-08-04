National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.12 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2,334.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of RH worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Insider Activity

RH Stock Performance

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,813 shares of company stock worth $12,550,363. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RH opened at $287.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.90.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

