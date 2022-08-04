Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,503 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.72.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $452.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.22. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.51 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

