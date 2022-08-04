National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 5,351.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,928 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on H shares. Barclays started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE H opened at $84.64 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

