National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

