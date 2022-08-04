National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167,668 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Air Lease worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $17,233,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,091,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after buying an additional 192,332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 167,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Air Lease by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after buying an additional 150,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

