National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.42. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

