First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $74.30 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.