Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 3,643,062.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.20% of Golden Ocean Group worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 5.3 %

GOGL stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.01%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.