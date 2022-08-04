National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 77,100 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 5.98% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUST opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

