National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,839 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

