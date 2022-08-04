National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 245,905 HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.49% of HeadHunter Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.89.

HeadHunter Group ( NASDAQ:HHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 146.32% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

