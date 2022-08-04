National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 341 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.61% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,630.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

PSI stock opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.48. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $157.20.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

