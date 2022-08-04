National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,902 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

