National Bank of Canada FI Buys 14,300 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of Avnet worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

