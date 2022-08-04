National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 107,245 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after purchasing an additional 401,677 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.