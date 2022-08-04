National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 706.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,494 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 730.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $6,584,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Snap by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

