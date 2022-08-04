National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $762,018,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 190,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,997,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $548.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $462.61 and a one year high of $832.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.