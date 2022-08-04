Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.23% of Ranger Energy Services worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $219.83 million, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.47. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.