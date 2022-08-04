Royce & Associates LP Purchases 976 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ingredion worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

