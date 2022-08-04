Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stake Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.39% of Preferred Bank worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,803,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $71.16 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.57 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.