Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.70% of Value Line worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Value Line by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of VALU stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. Value Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $98.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a market cap of $854.17 million, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.

Value Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.