Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.60% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 117,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

