Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,100 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.00% of Territorial Bancorp worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TBNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

