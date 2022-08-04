Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.50% of Graham worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Graham by 93.5% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Graham by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 38,462 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

GHM stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.