UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.91% of UFP Technologies worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $91.04.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

