Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after acquiring an additional 393,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,689,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $399.35 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.45 and a 200-day moving average of $416.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
