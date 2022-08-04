Royce & Associates LP Sells 767,500 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.41% of Flexsteel Industries worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $41.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

