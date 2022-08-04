Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $34,793,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $217.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

