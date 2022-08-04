PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.65% of PCSB Financial worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

