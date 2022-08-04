Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Hagerty worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $92,147,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $21,288,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $5,973,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty Trading Down 0.1 %

HGTY opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

About Hagerty

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.81 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.