Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Position Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.54% of Investar worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Investar to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

