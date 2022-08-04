Royce & Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Fox Factory at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $724,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Fox Factory by 23.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 330,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

