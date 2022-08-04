Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 140,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ROK opened at $251.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

