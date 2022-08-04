Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.80% of Orthofix Medical worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $515.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

