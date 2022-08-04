Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of Thor Industries worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

