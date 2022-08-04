Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ambarella worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

AMBA opened at $90.55 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

