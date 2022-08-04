Royce & Associates LP Buys 16,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 356.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,132,000 after acquiring an additional 195,511 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 257,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $218.27 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average of $210.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.