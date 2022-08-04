Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,624 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $413.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.75. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

